Wisconsin prepares for Thursday's tornado drills

Tornado warning sirens will ring off twice throughout central Wisconsin Thursday. It's all in an effort to make sure you know what to do when it's not a drill.

"What we're doing is actually preparing for the unexpected," said J. McLellan with the Dane County Emergency Management team.

The agency is one of several statewide that will conduct a drill to ensure people are prepared if a storm produces tornadoes in their neighborhood.

"Outdoor warning sirens will sound for three minutes. You should receive an email if you signed up for it," he added.

Phone alerts will also be sent out during the drill in an effort to trigger a response to take action. But first, there are some questions you should be asking yourself.

"Can you get yourself to a safe location," McLellan asked. "What are your employer's procedures when there is a tornado warning?"

McLellan also suggested talking to your children on what to do, well before the storm. But one of the most important things is a conversation on how to reconnect with them if you are separated.

"Make sure they know how to get a hold of mom and dad. Make sure you know how to get a hold of them," he added.

The statewide tornado drills Thursday are set for 1:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m.