Father embarks on 2,000 mile journey to honor late daughter

A Wisconsin father is honoring his late daughter by embarking on an epic journey on his bike.

"I’ve always wanted to do something like this. I needed a cause," said Bill Conner, who's on a mission to get more people to become organ donors.

"I think it’s something that she would want me to do," Conner said.

The 57-year-old is cycling 2,000 miles from Madison to Fort Lauderdale in memory of his daughter, Abbey.

"It’s a little bit of healing, but at the same time, to honor my daughter," Conner said. "If you ask anybody, she was a smiler. She was a pistol growing up."

In January, the 20-year-old UW-Whitewater student was in Cancun on a family vacation. She was in the hotel pool with her brother, Austin. What happened next remains a mystery. Conner believes someone may have drugged his kids because they were both found face down in the pool. Austin survived, but Abbey did not.

“We are trying to figure out what happened. The last thing my son remembers is having a drink at the bar in the pool and he woke up in the hospital,” said Conner.

Abbey may be gone, but she helped save the lives of four people through organ donation.

"She donated her heart, pancreas, kidneys and liver," Conner said. "I want to meet them all, but the one I really want to meet is (the man who has) Abbey’s heart. It went to a 20-year-old male."

For Conner, Abbey is never far. He wears several reminders around his wrist.

"'Abbey until we meet again,'" he said reading off a bracelet. "And then they put her birth date and her passing date."

Conner plans on riding between 60 and 65 miles a day. He knows there will be long, lonely stretches of country roads, but he said Abbey will be there with him to push him through.

"She’s going to be with me," he said. "She’ll test me to the point of 'Do you really want to do this dad.'"

This father is turning grief into a driving force to save lives.

"You know, she gave a lot of people better lives. She let other people live, so I feel this is what she would want me to do,” he said.

Conner leaves on May 22. He's counting on the kindness of strangers to help him on the five-week journey. He’s hoping people will be kind enough to offer him meal and maybe even a shower and a place to stay.

To donate to Abbey’s Ride for Life here.

April is donate life month. To learn how to become an organ donor, you can visit https://www.donatelife.net/