Madison kids raise money for Green Lake Co. Sheriff's K9 bulletproof vest

A group of 10 and 12-year-olds in Madison have something to be proud about. Together they raised enough money to buy a $1000 bulletproof vest for a Wisconsin Sheriff's K9.

The idea started two years ago when a few of them were reading an article about a girl their age who raised money for homeless people. Kya, Anne, Ruby, Parker and Tommy wanted to do something for dogs. They did yard work for people, pulling weeds, raking and shoveling. They held a fundraiser at their local pool, selling homemade dog treats. Also, the kids teamed up with Culver's and raised about $900 at that event alone. This put them well over the $1000 they needed to buy a bulletproof vest for a sheriff's dog in Green Lake County.

"I was just really happy meeting the dog [Rocky] that we got to get it to because the dog was so nice and talented. We got to see him in action, and he was really good at what he does, so I was glad that we were able to help him," says Kya Harms.

"I just like to help dogs because they're my favorite animals, and it was just nice to help them out," says Parker Harms.

"When you help it feels really good, and you may not get a reward, but it doesn't really matter because you helped them, and that's all that counts," adds Kya.

The kids ended up raising $500 extra. With that money, they would like to buy another bulletproof vest, this time for a K9 in Eagle River. If you would like to help them out with this, you can contact Wisconsin Vest a Dog, citing this story.