'Make the Bucks Great Again:' Gov. Walker presents gift to Trump

With the president in the area and the Milwaukee Bucks in the playoffs all in the same day, Gov. Scott Walker on Tuesday merged the two a bit with a special gift.

"Make the Bucks Great Again," read a gift hat to President Donald Trump.

The mix of sports and politics is unusual as the Milwaukee Bucks are among several NBA teams who have opted not to stay at Trump-branded hotels.

Additionally, the president has caused controversy with his immigration policies and executive orders. The Bucks' roster includes players from Greece, South Sudan, Australia and Spain.

The hat had a lot of people talking on social media.

"It's just a funny take on the hat. I mean, if people don't have a sense of humor, it's their problem, not mine. I thought it was funny. It's no more, it doesn't imply the Bucks are with or against the president, it's just as simple as it's kind of clever," Walker said.

Bucks head coach Jason Kidd also approved.

"I saw the hat. Thought it was a cool hat. He was given a uniform, too. I think that's all great that Trump is aware of the Bucks. I think it's great," Kidd said.

Trump was in Kenosha on Tuesday to sign an executive order, dubbed "Buy American, Hire American.