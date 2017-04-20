Arrests made in Stevens Point armed robbery

Police arrested two male suspects Wednesday in connection with an armed robbery in Stevens Point.

The suspects are 18-year-old David Schmies and 17-year-old Zachary Henricks, both of Iola, according to a news release from the Stevens Point Police Department.

The alleged robbery happened Sunday night at the Whiting Avenue Estates.

Investigators say two men entered the home wearing masks and carrying guns. One of the suspects allegedly fired a shot into the floor, before the two men fled with cash and marijuana.

Schmies and Henricks are in custody at the Portage County Jail.

Police are still looking for information related to the case.

If you would like to submit a tip you can call the Stevens Point Police Department Detective Bureau at (715) 346-1515.