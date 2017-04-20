Highground Veterans Park adding tribute to military dogs - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Highground Veterans Park adding tribute to military dogs

Posted:
By Robert Imrie, Content Manager
Connect

NEILLSVILLE (WAOW) - Highground Veterans Memorial Park breaks ground Thursday for a new tribute to military dogs.

The memorial will honor scout, sentry and tracker dogs and their handlers, organizers said.

The goal is to recognize all military personnel and their dogs who served in Vietnam and other wars by providing a place of healing and a place to educate others regarding the effects of these wars, according to a program for the ceremony that takes place at 1 p.m.

Military K-9s are considered veterans, organizers said.

Efforts to add the tribute to the park began in 2010.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.