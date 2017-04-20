Highground Veterans Park adding tribute to military dogs

NEILLSVILLE (WAOW) - Highground Veterans Memorial Park breaks ground Thursday for a new tribute to military dogs.

The memorial will honor scout, sentry and tracker dogs and their handlers, organizers said.

The goal is to recognize all military personnel and their dogs who served in Vietnam and other wars by providing a place of healing and a place to educate others regarding the effects of these wars, according to a program for the ceremony that takes place at 1 p.m.

Military K-9s are considered veterans, organizers said.

Efforts to add the tribute to the park began in 2010.