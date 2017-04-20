Missing Tenn. student found, former teacher arrested in Californ - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Missing Tenn. student found, former teacher arrested in California

Former Tennessee teacher Tad Cummins who is accused of kidnapping his 15-year-old student Elizabeth Thomas have been found in northern California, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Cummins has been arrested, authorities said.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Department confirmed to ABC News on Thursday that it had located Cummins' vehicle. Siskiyou County is nestled in the northernmost part of California in the Shasta Cascade region along the Oregon border.

Cummins, a 50-year-old married father and grandfather, was wanted on allegations of aggravated kidnapping and sexual contact with a minor. An Amber Alert had been issued for Thomas.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

