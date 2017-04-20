Illinois police department sets trap for 4/20 revelers - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Illinois police department sets trap for 4/20 revelers

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WEEK) -

It appears the Washington Police Department is using junk food and a giant mousetrap in their efforts to enforce the law on 4/20. 

In a Facebook post, the department shows an officer walking through a grocery store stocking up on potato chips and other high-calorie snacks. On a serious note, the department warned motorists not to drive under the influence of any substance today or any other day. 

April 20 is traditionally a day celebrated by marijuana smokers. The WPD is one of the finalists in Peoria Magazine's "Best of Peoria 2017" social media category.

