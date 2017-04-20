Aaron Rodgers joins cast of 'The $100,000 Pyramid'

MGN
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has found something to do in the off-season, now that he's separated from girlfriend Olivia Munn.
Rodgers has signed on as part of the all-star cast of season two of "The $100,000 Pyramid."
The word association game, hosted by "Good Morning America" co-host Michael Strahan, pits two celebrities and their partners in a race against the clock to make it to the winner's circle and take home $100,000.
Rodgers will face-off against ESPN's Erin Andrews and her contestant.
The full celebrity cast lineup:
- Ken Jeong (ABC’s “Dr. Ken”) vs Dave Foley (ABC’s “Dr. Ken”)
- Cam Newton (The Carolina Panthers) vs Brandon Marshall (The New York Giants)
- Tom Bergeron (ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars”) vs Jennifer Nettles (Grammy®-Award winning singer)
- Margaret Cho (stand-up comedian/actress) vs Michael Rapaport (actor)
- Wendie Malick (actress) vs Jesse Palmer (ABC’s “Good Morning America”)
- Dr. Mehmet Oz (“The Dr. Oz Show”) vs Retta (“Girlfriend’s Guide To Divorce”)
- Bobby Moynihan (“Saturday Night Live”) vs Debi Mazar (“Younger”)
- Bobby Moynihan (“Saturday Night Live”) vs Sasheer Zamata (“Saturday Night Live”)
- David Arquette (actor) vs RuPaul (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”)
- Justin Hartley (“This is Us”) vs Chrissy Metz (“This is Us”)
- Eric Decker (The New York Jets) vs Apolo Ohno (US Olympic Athlete)
- Rachael Ray (“The Rachael Ray Show”) vs Curtis Stone (chef and restaurateur)
- Vanessa Williams (singer/actress) vs Gary Cole (actor)
- Lance Bass (N’Sync) vs Joey Fatone (N’Sync)
- Kyle Busch (professional NASCAR race driver) vs Lara Spencer (ABC’s “Good Morning America”)
- Usher (Grammy®-Award winning singer) vs Robin Thicke (singer/songwriter)
- Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay Packers) vs Erin Andrews (ESPN / ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars”)
- Ali Wentworth (actress/comedian) vs Kathy Najimy (actress/comedian)
- Kathy Najimy (actress/comedian) vs Yvette Nicole Brown (“The Odd Couple”)
- Leslie Jones (“Saturday Night Live”) vs LL Cool J (“Lip Sync Battle”)
- Leslie Jones (“Saturday Night Live”) vs Willie Garson (“Sex and the City”)
- Taye Diggs (actor/model) vs Jenna Fischer (“The Office”)
- Cobie Smulders (Marvel’s “The Avengers”) vs Ryan Eggold (“The Blacklist: Redemption”)
- Richard Kind (actor) vs Rachel Dratch (ABC’s “Imaginary Mary”)
- Kal Penn (ABC’s “Designated Survivor”) vs Abby Elliott (“Odd Mom Out”)
- Billy Gardell (“Mike & Molly”) vs Kate Flannery (“The Office”)
- Von Miller (The Denver Broncos)
Rodgers previously participated in the ABC show "Big Fan."
"The 100,000 Pyramid" debuts on ABC in June.