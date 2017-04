ESPN is reporting that the Green Bay Packers will open the 2017 season at home against the Seattle Seahawks.

This would also mean that former Packers running back Eddie Lacy would be facing his old team in Week 1. Lacy signed a 1-year deal with the Seahawks back in March that is reportedly worth up to $5.55 million.

The Packers full schedule will be announced at 7 p.m. CST today.