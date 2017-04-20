Wausau Region Chamber business expo biggest in the state

ROTHSCHILD (WAOW) - The Wausau Region Chamber of Commerce hosted the largest business trade show in the state Thursday, its leader said.

"We have 300 vendors here," CEO Dave Eckmann said. "The support we have for this event in the Wausau area is tremendous, and the businesses look forward to it and make the most of it."

The event at the Central Wisconsin Convention and Visitors Center needed more space to accommodate the growing number of businesses that wanted to take part, organizers said.

That meant the Thursday evening business party was moved to the Stoney Creek Conference Center nearby.

Vendors at the trade show offered free food samples, product demonstrations and promotional gifts as people learned more about different products or services.

The expo is part of the chamber's week-long celebration of small businesses in the area.

"Small businesses are responsible for most job growth. These businesses are vital to the economy and the people living in this area," Eckmann said.