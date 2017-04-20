Wausau Region Chamber business expo biggest in the state - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Wausau Region Chamber business expo biggest in the state

Posted:
By Melissa Langbehn, Anchor, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography

ROTHSCHILD (WAOW) - The Wausau Region Chamber of Commerce hosted the largest business trade show in the state Thursday, its leader said.

"We have 300 vendors here," CEO Dave Eckmann said. "The support we have for this event in the Wausau area is tremendous, and the businesses look forward to it and make the most of it."

The event at the Central Wisconsin Convention and Visitors Center needed more space to accommodate the growing number of businesses that wanted to take part, organizers said.

That meant the Thursday evening business party was moved to the Stoney Creek Conference Center nearby.

Vendors at the trade show offered free food samples, product demonstrations and promotional gifts as people learned more about different products or services.

The expo is part of the chamber's week-long celebration of small businesses in the area.

"Small businesses are responsible for most job growth. These businesses are vital to the economy and the people living in this area," Eckmann said.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.