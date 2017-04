WAUSAU (WAOW) - Two Chinchillas - a mother and baby named Bobbette and Harper - from the Humane Society of Marathon County are our Petsavers for Thursday.

Shelter volunteers say the two are sweet and would do best in a home that knows what the requirements are for Chinchillas.

The fee is $50 for each.

For more information call the shelter at 715-845-2810 or click here www.catsndogs.org