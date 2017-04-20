Students practice tornado safety during state-wide drill

Students at South Mountain Elementary School in Rib Mountain participated in Thursday's state-wide mock tornado warning.

The drill was held in correlation with Severe Weather Awareness Week.

“I feel like we should do this for our safety and we are,” Fourth grader Jasper said. “We need to get ready if there is one and if there is I know where to go.”

At 1:45 p.m., an announcement was made over the intercom saying there was a severe weather warning and students were asked to go to their designated safe area.

Although it was a mock drill, school staff believe it's a good learning opportunity for everyone.

“We want to focus on safety first,” Fourth grade teacher Jena Lawson said. “Make sure every child knows where to go to be safe in a situation.”

The drill only lasted a few minutes and students quickly returned to class.

“I think the drill went very smoothly,” she said. “Students knew exactly what to do they were able to quickly get into safe spaces.”

Students said they now feel prepared for severe weather in the future.

Another state-wide tornado drill was planned for 6:45 p.m.