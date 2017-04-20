2017 Packers Schedule Released! - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

2017 Packers Schedule Released!

Posted:
By April Boblin, Sports Multimedia Journalist
The preseason and regular season 2017 Green Bay Packers game schedule has been released. Here is the run down of the season:

Date, Opponent, Time

Preseason:

August 10, Philadelphia Eagles, 7pm

August 19, at Washington Redskins, 6:30pm

August 26, at Denver Broncos, 8pm

August 31, Los Angeles Rams, 6pm

Regular Season:

Sept 10, Seattle Seahawks, 3:25pm

Sept 17, at Atlanta Falcons, 7:30pm

Sept 24, Cincinnati Bengals, 3:25pm

Sept 28, Chicago Bears, 7:25pm

Oct 8, at Dallas Cowboys, 3:25pm

Oct 15, at Minnesota Vikings, 12pm

Oct 22, New Orleans Saints, 12pm

Oct 29, BYE

Nov 6, Detroit Lions, 7:30pm

Nov 12, at Chicago Bears, 12pm

Nov 19, Baltimore Ravens, 12pm

Nov 26, at Pittsburgh Steelers, 7:30pm

Dec 3, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 12pm

Dec 10, at Cleveland Browns, 12pm

Dec 17, at Carolina Panthers, 12pm

Dec 23, Minnesota Vikings, 7:30pm

Dec 31, at Detroit Lions, 12pm

