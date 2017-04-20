2017 Packers Schedule Released!

The preseason and regular season 2017 Green Bay Packers game schedule has been released. Here is the run down of the season:
Date, Opponent, Time
Preseason:
August 10, Philadelphia Eagles, 7pm
August 19, at Washington Redskins, 6:30pm
August 26, at Denver Broncos, 8pm
August 31, Los Angeles Rams, 6pm
Regular Season:
Sept 10, Seattle Seahawks, 3:25pm
Sept 17, at Atlanta Falcons, 7:30pm
Sept 24, Cincinnati Bengals, 3:25pm
Sept 28, Chicago Bears, 7:25pm
Oct 8, at Dallas Cowboys, 3:25pm
Oct 15, at Minnesota Vikings, 12pm
Oct 22, New Orleans Saints, 12pm
Oct 29, BYE
Nov 6, Detroit Lions, 7:30pm
Nov 12, at Chicago Bears, 12pm
Nov 19, Baltimore Ravens, 12pm
Nov 26, at Pittsburgh Steelers, 7:30pm
Dec 3, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 12pm
Dec 10, at Cleveland Browns, 12pm
Dec 17, at Carolina Panthers, 12pm
Dec 23, Minnesota Vikings, 7:30pm
Dec 31, at Detroit Lions, 12pm