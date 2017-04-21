Future of revamped health care bill remains dubious in House

By ALAN FRAM and JULIE PACE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Republican leaders remain dubious that a health care bill can emerge from the House next week after lawmakers return from their spring break.

The White House is expressing confidence even though there are scant signs that an emerging plan can gain enough votes to succeed.

President Donald Trump told reporters at a news conference on Thursday that progress is being made on what he calls a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system.

The House bill in the works would repeal President Barack Obama's health care law and replace it with less generous subsidies and eased insurance requirements.

The compromise plan might have to take a back seat to a spending bill that must pass Congress if a government shutdown is to be averted.