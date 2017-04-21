Prince fans to mark anniversary of music superstar's death - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Prince fans to mark anniversary of music superstar's death

Posted:
Purple Rain star featured on the wall inside First Ave in Minneapolis. Purple Rain star featured on the wall inside First Ave in Minneapolis.
CHANHASSEN, Minn. (AP) -

Prince fans will mark the anniversary of his sudden death by gathering at Minnesota sites made famous by the "Purple Rain" superstar.

Paisley Park, the suburban Minneapolis recording complex where Prince lived, will be the epicenter of events celebrating his life and music. It was a year ago Friday that Prince was found dead at Paisley Park of an accidental painkiller overdose.

Paisley Park opened as a museum in October. The four-day "Celebration 2017" features performances by former Prince bandmates and panel discussions.

First Avenue, the downtown Minneapolis nightclub featured in Prince's hit 1984 movie "Purple Rain," is hosting dance parties Friday and Saturday night.

Several landmarks in Minneapolis will be bathed in purple lights. Commuters will see a visual moment of silence on digital displays at Metro Transit stations.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.