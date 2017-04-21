Man, 70, attacked by man with baseball bat

A Milwaukee grandfather was attacked at random Tuesday night with a baseball bat, according to his family.

Carmelino, 70, was walking his dog Tuesday near 90th and Burleigh streets when he said he saw a car that was parked. A man then got out of the car, went up behind Carmelino and started beating him. The family did not wish to have their last named used.

Surveillance video showed Carmelino -- bloodied -- walking by the cameras outside Bunzel's Meat Market, where good Samaritans stopped to help.

The victim's daughter said they're thankful he's still alive.

"Just pop! Hit his head and fell down and just kept hitting him and he tried to protect himself," Carmelino's daughter, Erma, said.

Carmelino has 30 staples in his head, bumps, bruises and a swollen hand.

Police are looking for the man responsible.