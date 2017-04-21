Man who tied up woman, locked her in box heads to trial

The 54-year-old Mosinee man who used a "homemade taser" on a woman, shackled her with duct tape and forced her to perform a sex act before putting her into a wooden box and attaching a lid with screws has pleaded not guilty and will head to trial.

Allen Jamroz was charged with three felonies - kidnapping, second-degree sexual assault and false imprisonment - in the Dec. 28 incident at his rural Mosinee home. A judge ordered him jailed on a $30,000 cash bond and set a preliminary hearing for Jan. 11.

According to the five-page complaint:

The victim, identified only by her initials, told investigators she had gone to Jamroz's home because she thought his granddaughter was there and she wanted to spend time with her.

Instead, Jamroz asked the victim to help him do some basement remodeling. The victim said Jamroz surprised her from behind by shocking her with a "homemade Taser with sharp probes," before he tied her wrists, knees and ankles with duct tape.

He ordered her to perform oral sex on him before telling the victim to send a test message to her mother and another person, claiming she was "leaving the area with Bob. … Jamroz told her he had not yet decided how long he intended to keep her but it might be awhile."

The victim said she was locked in the box and passed out "for an unknown period of time" before being able to break free from the shackles, in part with a nail she had grabbed during a struggle with Jamroz.

She was then able to force the lid off the box, use a hammer to pry open a locked basement door and escape from the home.

No trial date has been set at this time.

