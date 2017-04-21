Green Bay bar owner to remove lynching scene protesting police

A lynching scene staged on Main Street will be removed by the owner Friday after a request from a city alderman who received complaints that the scene is disturbing and offensive.

Dave Nichols staged the fake lynching scene to get attention with the goal of changing how frequently his establishment, Nic's Bar and Grill, is visited and subsequently fined Green Bay Police, something he believes is not happening to other bars, specifically near the Stadium District.

"They're big and powerful, and they got the money the city leaves them alone,” Nichols told Green Bay's WBAY-TV. "I'm just a little mom and pop business and just keep throwing me fines and try to push me down the road."

Green Bay's police captain denied that his officers target establishments.