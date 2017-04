(CNN)-- Former President Barack Obama is set to make his first post-white house appearance on Monday.



President Obama's office says he will be joined by young leaders on April 24th at the University of Chicago.

They plan to discuss local community affairs.

The meeting is part of the former president's non-profit Obama Foundation - to help develop the next generation of citizens.

Obama is also set to accept an award in Boston next month.

In late may, he will meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.