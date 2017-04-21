Scientists say MH370 flight most likely north of abandoned searc - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Scientists say MH370 flight most likely north of abandoned search zone

CNN-- -

(CNN)-- Australian scientists now say the wreckage of Malaysia airlines flight 370 is most likely located north of the now-abandoned search zone.

That's according to newly released analysis.

Experts studied part of a wing from the missing jet that washed up on Reunion Island in the Indian ocean.

They also used replica airliner parts to recreate the wing flap's drift pattern.

The search for the missing jet ending in January after a deep-sea scan of 46-thousand miles of ocean floor.

But new research could spark a new search.

The Boeing 777 that vanished with 239 people aboard on March 8th, 2014.

  

