A vigil will be held Friday evening for a 20-month-old baby who died in Oneida County.

Officials received a 911 call from the town of Newbold on April 14 for a toddler with shallow breathing. Avery Edwards was taken to St. Joseph's in Marshfield where he later died.

28-year-old Ellen Tran, the boy's stepmother, has been charged in the death. Preliminary autopsy results show Edwards died from blunt force trauma to the head.

According to court documents, Tran told authorities the baby fell in the shower but she couldn't remember how.

The vigil will be at the Trig's green space in Rhinelander at 7:30 p.m..