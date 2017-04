ADAMS CO. (WAOW) - Two people were arrested after a drug raid in Adams County.

Spring Miller, 38, and Kevin Spears, 43, were arrested in their Friendship home after police executed a search warrant.

A search of the home turned up evidence of heroin packaging.

The two face the following charges:

-Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place

-Possession of a Prescription without a Valid Prescription

-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Miller also faces a charge of bail jumping.