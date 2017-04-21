Appleton Police: Stop calling about urban wild turkeys

APPLETON, Wis. (AP) -- Appleton police want you to know they don't need to be notified if you spot a wild turkey walking through your backyard.

The police department turned to Twitter to get that message across after dispatchers got about 10 calls to report sightings on Wednesday.

Sgt. Dave Lund tells WLUK-TV the concerned callers reported that the birds were doing "turkey-like" things -- roosting in trees and roaming the urban landscape.

So police tweeted this: "Turkeys in the city? Yep. Please feel free to take a photo. However, you don't need to report their presence to us. We know they exist."

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says the wild turkey nesting season is at its peak and sightings are common, even in urban areas where they often hang around parks and wooded areas.