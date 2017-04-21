2 Marathon Co. crashes cause lane closure

Lanes of a Marathon County highway were blocked Friday after two crashes were reported in the same area, according to the Marathon County Sheriff's Department.

A trailer carrying a skid steer overturned Friday on I-39 southbound in the Town of Knowlton at about 3 p.m.

Authorities said another crash was also reported around that time on I-39 just north of the first accident.

A Marathon County Sheriff's Department Facebook post said one person in the second crash "may have suffered minor injuries."

Because of the two crashes, traffic was limited to one lane for more than two hours.

All lanes were reopened by 5:20 p.m.

No other details have been released.