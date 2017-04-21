Trivia 48 underway in Stevens Point

The first question in the world's biggest trivia competition was asked Friday in Stevens Point.

Trivia 48 launched around 6 p.m.

Organizers say about 80 percent of contestants are in town, but the rest dial in from all over the world.

It lasts 54 straight hours, from Friday evening to Sunday at midnight, and is held on WWSP, the radio station of UW Stevens Point.

"This is a marathon, this is not a little sprint," said Jim "The Oz" Olivia, the event's organizer and radio host. "This is not just sitting around a table and playing an hour or so with some friends, this is 54 hours of trivia."

Because the competition broadcasts over WWSP, the student body is very involved - and enthusiastic.

"It is amazing it's absolutely wild," said Allie Farrell, the Public Relations Director for WWSP. "It's been going on so long, longer than any of us here have been alive. It's absolutely crazy, it's so fun."

Anyone can tune into the competition on 89.9 FM or 90FM.org.

No cash prizes are awarded for winners, it's all bragging rights. And that's just the way the organizers always intend it to be.