Friday Sports Report: Stratford baseball continues to roll, defeats Assumption 12-10

Local prep scores for Friday, April 21, 2017 as reported to the WAOW sports office:
BASEBALL
Antigo 6, Waupaca 3
Athens 3, Chequamegon 2
Gilman 6, Owen-Withee 5
Lakeland 9, Northland Pines 4
Loyal 13, Granton 0
Merrill 6, Wausau East 4
Meford 9, Tomahawk 8
Pittsville 4, Auburndale 1
Port Edwards 12, Tigerton 7
Stratford 12, Assumption 10
Wisconsin Rapids 12, Nekoosa 3
Wittenburg-Birnamwood 2, Weyauwega-Fremont 1
SOFTBALL
Auburndale 20, Pittsville 9
Greenwood 21, Columbus Catholic 0
Lakeland 5, Medord 1
Marathon 10, Newman 2
Owen-Withee 5, Rhinelander 1
Rosholt 14, Wild Rose 4
Tomahawk 7, Athens 5
Tri-County 20, Menominee 1
SOCCER
Assumption 3, Regis-McDonnell 2
Newman 1, Medford 1