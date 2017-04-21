Friday Sports Report: Stratford baseball continues to roll, defe - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Friday Sports Report: Stratford baseball continues to roll, defeats Assumption 12-10

Posted:
By Derek Wattay, Sports Multimedia Journalist
Local prep scores for Friday, April 21, 2017 as reported to the WAOW sports office:

BASEBALL

Antigo 6, Waupaca 3

Athens 3, Chequamegon 2

Gilman 6, Owen-Withee 5

Lakeland 9, Northland Pines 4

Loyal 13, Granton 0

Merrill 6, Wausau East 4

Meford 9, Tomahawk 8

Pittsville 4, Auburndale 1

Port Edwards 12, Tigerton 7

Stratford 12, Assumption 10

Wisconsin Rapids 12, Nekoosa 3

Wittenburg-Birnamwood 2, Weyauwega-Fremont 1

SOFTBALL

Auburndale 20, Pittsville 9

Greenwood 21, Columbus Catholic 0

Lakeland 5, Medord 1

Marathon 10, Newman 2

Owen-Withee 5, Rhinelander 1

Rosholt 14, Wild Rose 4

Tomahawk 7, Athens 5

Tri-County 20, Menominee 1

SOCCER

Assumption 3, Regis-McDonnell 2

Newman 1, Medford 1 

