Former Amherst stars get valuable reps in Badgers spring game

Many of the Badgers starters sat out the scrimmage portion of Friday night's spring game. It wasn't ideal for the nearly ten thousand fans in attendance, but it did lend a great opportunity to younger players to get some experience in a game-like setting.

Garrett Groshek and Tyler Biadasz took full advantage.

The former Amherst stars, who twice won state titles with the Falcons during their memorable high school careers, both saw a breadth of snaps as UW closed out its spring season on Friday.

Groshek, a preferred walk-on who won the WFCA Offensive Player of the Year award as a quarterback in 2015, is making a high-profile transition from quarterback to running back this spring. He didn't break any big runs on Friday, but did get plenty of opportunities to get his hands on the football.

"It's a big transition from QB to running back," Groshek told Newsline 9 after the game. "More than you would expect. I've been able to pick up on a lot and it's put me in a good spot for the fall."

Groshek does have experience as a ball-carrier, rushing for more than 1,000 yards in his senior season while running a read-option style offense at Amherst. He said the switch to the tailback position has been more challenging physically than mentally.

At best, Groshek will be a fourth-string running back this fall, but a strong showing could help set him up for opportunities throughout the rest of his career.

Meanwhile, Biadasz will have a chance to compete for the starting center job in his redshirt freshman season.

The 6'3" lineman shined on both sides of the ball at Amherst. He played on both lines, but never saw any action at center. So for him, much like Groshek, repetition is crucial at this stage in his career.

"Constantly repping last June and July," he said. "I just focus on one thing each day. Last fall camp was just about getting better one step every day. This fall will be the same."

The Badgers will reconvene in the summer for fall camp. They open their 2017 season on the first Friday in September.