Milwaukee man convicted of killing girlfriend and her child

A jury has found a Milwaukee man guilty in the stabbing deaths of his girlfriend and her 4-year-old daughter.

Patrick Fowler was convicted Friday of two counts of first-degree intentional homicide in the deaths of 28-year-old Jessica Ellenberger and her daughter, 4-year-old Madyson Marshel, on March 19, 2016.

Ellenberger was stabbed 26 times and her throat was slit. Madyson was stabbed twice. Their house was set on fire.

The 33-year-old Fowler testified Thursday that someone else did it. He said he was hiding in the bathroom when he heard Ellenberger scream, then the girl cry out.

That contrasted with the confession he gave to police after his arrest in Arkansas.

Assistant District Attorney Michael Lonski told the jury that Fowler's claims of a mysterious intruder were absurd and nonsensical.

