Police: Carbon monoxide likely killed 3 on LCO reservation - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Police: Carbon monoxide likely killed 3 on LCO reservation

Posted:
HAYWARD, Wis. (AP) -

Sawyer County and tribal authorities are investigating the deaths of three people found inside a home on the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation near Hayward in northwestern Wisconsin.

The tribal police department said in a statement Friday that the bodies of the two men and one woman were found Thursday morning.

Preliminary autopsy reports indicate they died of carbon monoxide poisoning, though investigators are still waiting for toxicology reports.

The victims' names were not immediately released, pending notification of family.

 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.