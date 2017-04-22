Police: Carbon monoxide likely killed 3 on LCO reservation

Sawyer County and tribal authorities are investigating the deaths of three people found inside a home on the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation near Hayward in northwestern Wisconsin.

The tribal police department said in a statement Friday that the bodies of the two men and one woman were found Thursday morning.

Preliminary autopsy reports indicate they died of carbon monoxide poisoning, though investigators are still waiting for toxicology reports.

The victims' names were not immediately released, pending notification of family.



