Bizarre black bear in Rhinelander to be released

A curious black bear will get another chance in the wild after getting a little too close to humans in Lincoln County.

The bear was being held at Wild Instincts in Rhinelander for the winter after approaching vehicles on Highway 17 near Gleason around the holidays.

According to the sanctuary where the bear was housed while it hibernated, the Department of Natural Resources has announced that the bear will be released back into the wild, as it is showing normal behavior again.

The bear will be released next month.

