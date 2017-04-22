Bizarre black bear in Rhinelander to be released - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Bizarre black bear in Rhinelander to be released

Posted:
By Daniel Keith, Multimedia Journalist
RHINELANDER (WAOW) -

A curious black bear will get another chance in the wild after getting a little too close to humans in Lincoln County.

The bear was being held at Wild Instincts in Rhinelander for the winter after approaching vehicles on Highway 17 near Gleason around the holidays. 

According to the sanctuary where the bear was housed while it hibernated, the Department of Natural Resources has announced that the bear will be released back into the wild, as it is showing normal behavior again. 

The bear will be released next month.
 

