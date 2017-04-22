Hundreds gather for Wausau Earth Day clean-up

Hundreds of members of the community came together on Saturday to help give Wausau its yearly makeover.

It was a part of the 8th annual Green and Clean Earth Day organized by Ghidorzi Real Estate.

Chris Ghidorzi said the volunteers will cover 35 cleaning zones ranging from Stettin all the way to Weston.

"It makes a difference. It shows pride," he said.

Ghidorzi was joined by several other businesses in the area for the two hour clean-up, as a way to give back to the community.

"Try to lead by example [and] try to make a commitment to our community," said Tom VanDehey of Mid-State International Trucks, who has joined Ghidorzi since the beginning. "The comments that we constantly get are why would people [litter]."

"I love the outdoors and I am always outdoors so it's important to me for those areas to stay protected and stay nice," said Wausau's Starbucks Store Manager Kristy Frederick.

It was not just business employees that were getting their hands dirty on Saturday, several volunteers in the community came out to show their support as well.

"Just helping to make Wausau a better place to live," said Chris Benes of Wausau, joined by her family.

Volunteers said the annual clean-up is a great way to teach the next generation to keep the planet clean.

In the eight years of the event, volunteers have collected more than 20 tons of litter.