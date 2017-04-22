Children learn about Earth Day at Marathon Co. Library

The Marathon County Public Library held a special event for children in recognition of Earth Day on Saturday morning.

Around a dozen kids participated in a storytelling from library workers that sought to teach the benefits of environmental safety.

Children Librarian Taylor Weinfurter said the program is an important tool for the next generation to learn about protecting the environment.

"Just to get the message across while they're young that we need to take care of the earth. The earth is our friend," she said. "Just give them ideas on how they can help out animals on the earth, like recycling."

The children were also provided with arts and crafts activities related to our planet.