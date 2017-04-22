Raptors square series

The Toronto Raptors have knotted their NBA first-round series at two games apiece by bouncing back from a 27-point loss in Game 3.



DeMar DeRozan scored 33 points and Kyle Lowry contributed 14 of his 18 points in the second half as the Raptors stifled the Bucks, 87-76 in Milwaukee. DeRozan shot 12-for-22 after going 0-for-8 in Thursday's lopsided loss.



Toronto pulled away while the Bucks missed nine consecutive shots in the third quarter. Tony Snell paced Milwaukee with 19 points, but All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo (YAH'-nihs an-the-tuh-KUHM'-poh) was held to 14 points on 6-of-19 shooting while committing seven turnovers.