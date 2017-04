Nearly 60 percent of a city in western Wisconsin voted for President Donald Trump, but residents say there hasn't been a culture of anti-immigrant or anti-Hispanic sentiment in the community.

U.S. Census Bureau data shows Hispanic population makes up more than a third of Arcadia's residents.

The La Crosse Tribune reports that Hispanic students now make up the majority of the Arcadia School District's population, and the U.S. Department of Justice recently required the city to offer a bilingual ballot to residents in elections.

But that doesn't mean the Hispanic community hasn't been following the national conversation closely after Trump's promises to crack down on illegal immigration.