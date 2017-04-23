Widow of slayed Racine man wants ban of hollow-point bullets

A southeast Wisconsin woman whose husband was killed while delivering food wants to pursue a ban on the hollow-point bullets that police say contributed to his death.

The Journal Times reports that James Norris was gunned down in March 2016 while delivering food in Racine.

Twenty-eight-year-old Alex Adams is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and armed robbery in the incident.

Authorities say a surveillance video from a Wal-Mart in Mount Pleasant shows Adams buying the hollow-point ammunition used in the crime.

Norris' widow, Stacy Blevins, says she wants Wal-Mart to stop selling the ammunition or do background checks for buyers.

Charles Crowson, a spokesman for the Arkansas-based retailer, says hollow-point bullets will continue to be sold and that the ammunition is legal.

