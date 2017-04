MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- A Madison pizzeria was targeted by an armed robber for the second time in a week.

The State Journal reports that two men entered Rosati's Pizza Saturday morning and demanded money. Police say one of the men was armed with what appeared to be an assault rifle. The men ran from the restaurant without getting any money.

The same restaurant was robbed at gunpoint shortly before noon Tuesday. The suspect in that incident was also described as using an assault-type rifle. An employee gave the man about $50 before the suspect fled.

There were no injuries in either incident.