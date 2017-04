Hundreds of residents throughout Central Wisconsin gathered in Wausau to bowl for a good cause.

Sunday marked the 13th annual Bowl for Autism fundraiser at Day's Bowl-A-Dome.

The event is held every year for local families and their loved ones who are on the autism spectrum.

Organizers like President of the Autism Society of Central Wisconsin Mike Johnson said the fundraiser and others like it are held in April in recognition of Autism Awareness Month.

Johnson said that all of the money raised through the event will stay in the community.

"We provide scholarships for all kinds of camp opportunities for kids with autism. We provide grants," Johnson said.

Johnson said that after Sunday's fundraiser wrapped up, they are hoping to raise $6,000 for local families.