A look back at the Antigo Prom Shooting one year later

It's been one year since a gunman shot two students outside the Antigo High School Prom before being killed by an officer.

Jakob Wagner was a former student at the school and shot the teens leaving the prom at around 11 p.m. which forced an early ending to the annual dance.

Officer Andrew Hopfensperger with the Antigo Police Department responded to the threat by firing shots toward Wagner. Wagner was pronounced dead later that night at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Hopfensperger was honored by the community in July for his brave and quick actions that nigh,t which potentially could have saved more lives.

Wagner's mother, Lori, said the motive behind her son's rampage was because of rampant bullying.

Antigo will hold its first prom since the shooting this Saturday.

The school tells Newsline 9 that their focus is on providing a safe event and they hope to regain normalcy.