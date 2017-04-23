Family rescued from wave that throws them  into tide pool - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Family rescued from wave that throws them  into tide pool

HANALEI, Hawaii (AP) -- Fire officials say three family members from Wisconsin were rescued from a rogue wave that swept them into a well-known tide pool called the Queen's Bath.

Kauai Fire Chief Robert Westerman says the parents and their 11-month-old baby were standing on rocks about 1:24 p.m. Saturday when they were swept into the tide pool, which is a sinkhole.

A firefighter from Canada who happened to be at the scene helped the family, who are from Milwaukee, get out of the Queen's Bath.

The family members were examined by the Kauai firefighters and was found to be uninjured.

