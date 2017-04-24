Top Plays: Sunday, April 23rd

Top-seeded UW-Whitewater eliminated the third-seeded UW-Stevens Point baseball team from the 2014 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) Championship by an 8-1 score on Saturday afternoon at Prucha Field.More >>
The third-seeded and 12th-ranked UW-Stevens Point baseball team stayed alive in the 2014 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) Baseball Championship with a 13-3 win in seven innings over fourth-seeded UW-Stout on Friday afternoon at Prucha Field.More >>
JP Feyereisen threw a one-hitter in game one and the ninth-ranked UW-Stevens Point baseball team scored 26 runs on 29 hits as the Pointers swept UW-Platteville by scores of 12-0 and 14-8 in a Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference doubleheader on Saturday afternoon at University Field.More >>
MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Shelby Miller struck out seven and allowed three hits over six innings, and Mark Ellis had two RBIs in his return from the disabled list to lead the St. Louis Cardinals to a 6-1 win Tuesday night over the Milwaukee Brewers.More >>
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Jaden Schwartz scored with 2:27 remaining during a 4-on-4 situation and the St. Louis Blues beat the Wild 2-1 on Friday night to leave Minnesota with a 2-0 leadMore >>
Aledmys Diaz hit a go-ahead pinch-homer in the seventh inning, Lance Lynn pitched six strong innings and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-1 Saturday night. Travis Shaw had an RBI double in the first for...More >>
DeMar DeRozan scored 33 points, and the Toronto Raptors beat the Milwaukee Bucks 87-76 in a defensive slugfest on Saturday to tie their first-round Eastern Conference playoff series at two games apiece.More >>
The Toronto Raptors are starting guard Norman Powell in Game 4 against the Milwaukee Bucks and bringing center Jonas Valanciunas off the bench as they try to even their first-round Eastern Conference playoff series...More >>
Khris Middleton scored 20 points and the Milwaukee Bucks overwhelmed the cold-shooting Toronto Raptors for a 104-77 win Thursday night to take a 2-1 lead in their first-round Eastern Conference playoff series.More >>
Khris Middleton scored 20 points and the Milwaukee Bucks overwhelmed the cold-shooting Toronto Raptors for a 104-77 win on Thursday night to take a 2-1 lead in their first-round Eastern Conference playoff series.More >>
