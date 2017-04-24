84 veterans head to D.C. for Never Forgotten Honor Flight - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

84 veterans head to D.C. for Never Forgotten Honor Flight

By Justine Braun, Internet Director
WASHINGTON (WAOW) -

Veterans boarded their flight to Washington D.C. early Monday in central Wisconsin as a part of the 27th Never Forgotten Honor Flight.

Eighty-four veterans from World War II, the Korean and Vietnam wars were in attendance, set to visit war memorials, the Lincoln Memorial, Arlington National Cemetery and the changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

The groups is set to arrive in D.C. at 9:30 a.m. A full itinerary of the trip can be found here.

Newsline 9's Emily Thornton is traveling with the veterans all day. She'll bring you their stories and more starting at 11 a.m. Monday on Newsline 9.

