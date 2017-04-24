Bowl-a-Thon funds give women hope

On Saturday, April 29th, the Destiny Point Women's Restoration Home hosts its 7th annual "Points for Destiny" bowling fundraiser. Bowlers will pin down thousands of dollars for the organization by participating at Opi's 5 Star Lanes in Plover. A $75 fee covers bowling, shoes, food, and refreshments plus entry for a chance to win door prizes. There are multiple bowling shifts, one starting at 4 p.m. and the other at 6 p.m.

All proceeds benefit Destiny Point Women's Restoration Home. Founder and Executive Director Julie Worzella said, "The average cost per year to support one woman is $2,000, at no cost to her - and with addictions on the rise, more and more women are in need of our help."

Destiny Point helps women recovering from substance abuse problems, domestic abuse, PTSD, and more.