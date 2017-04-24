School Forest aims for 'more green time than screen time' - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

School Forest aims for 'more green time than screen time'

By Josh Holland, Wake Up Wisconsin Anchor
The D.C. Everest School Forest in Kronenwetter gives Everest students an opportunity to learn outdoors. Educator and Director Cindy Damrow says her goal is to have kids spending 'more green time than screen time', which means greater time outdoors learning and less time on phones and watching television. Damrow runs many educational stations throughout the hundreds of acres of forest aimed at getting children to be hands on and creative in their discovery and description of nature.

