First Battalion aviation unit deploys to Middle East

Dozens of Wisconsin National Guard members from the First Battalion's 147th Aviation unit are being sent to the Middle East until January.

Hundreds of friends and family members attended a special send-off ceremony at Madison College over the weekend to show support for 85 soldiers.

WISC-TV reports Maj. Gen. Don Dunbar told the crowd that without the support of the community, the employers and family members, the soldiers could not serve their country.

The deployed soldiers specialize in aircraft maintenance, refueling operations and operating the UH-60 Black Hawk.