UPDATE: Court hearing for Wausau man arrested in raid involving guns, drugs delayed

By Melissa Langbehn, Anchor, Multimedia Journalist
Shane T Dalbec Shane T Dalbec
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

The court hearing for a Wausau man accused in a raid where police seized 19 guns and a stash of drugs in a home near three Wausau area schools is delayed until May 15, according to court records.

Shane Dalbec, 39, was charged with eight felonies, including maintaining a drug trafficking place and receiving stolen firearms, and three misdemeanors following the raid at North 16th Avenue in February.

Police say officers seized eight pounds of marijuana, 11 marijuana plants, a psilocybin mushroom grow chamber with several immature mushrooms, 895 grams of mushrooms and 686 prescription pills.

Of the 19 firearms taken from the home, four were stolen, police said.

Along with Dalbec, police arrested Giannetta Pedersen, 40. She is charged with five felonies, including maintaining a drug trafficking place, and has pleaded not guilty. No trial date has been set.

According to the criminal complaint, Pedersen was on her way to work at Lincoln Hills Correctional Facility when police arrived at her home. 

