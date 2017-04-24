80-year-old man charged in hate crime will head to trial

Henry Kaminski, 80, who was arrested following a three hour standoff outside of his Junction City home, will head to trial.

He was initially scheduled for a preliminary hearing Monday, but court records show it was waived two weeks ago.

Back in March, police said Kaminski made racial and disparaging comments about Hmong people following an argument with his Hmong neighbors.

He then allegedly fired a round of gunshots into the ground before going inside his home.

Kaminski will return to court for his arraignment on May 22.