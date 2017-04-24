Sinkhole pauses traffic on River Drive in Wausau - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Sinkhole pauses traffic on River Drive in Wausau

By Justine Braun
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

A large sinkhole may be causing issues for anyone who uses River Drive in Wausau.

Crews were on the scene Monday morning blocking off the hole.

The sinkhole opened up Saturday the Department of Public Works said. 

There is no word on how long repairs will take at this time.

