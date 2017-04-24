Panera to hire 10K as it expands deliveries

Bread's not the only thing rising at Panera Bread.

So is its payroll.

The company says it plans to hire 10-thousand workers--as well as more than double the number of restaurants that deliver.

Those new positions will include drivers and in-store employees.

At the end of 20-16, about 15% of its locations delivered.

But by the end of this year, Panera hopes that number will be 35-40%

Panera says it's also rolling out new tracking technology so customers can track their delivery driver's location on a map.