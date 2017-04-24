Panera to hire 10K as it expands deliveries - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Panera to hire 10K as it expands deliveries

Bread's not the only thing rising at Panera Bread.

So is its payroll.

The company says it plans to hire 10-thousand workers--as well as more than double the number of restaurants that deliver.

Those new positions will include drivers and in-store employees.

At the end of 20-16, about 15%  of its locations delivered.

But by the end of this year, Panera hopes that number will be 35-40%

Panera says it's also rolling out new tracking technology so customers can track their delivery driver's location on a map.

