Statewide drug takeback program takes place this weekend

WAUSAU (WAOW) - Wisconsin's Department of Justice encourages people to dispose of old, unwanted or expired medications properly, designating Saturday as Statewide Medication Takeback Day.

The fifth annual event runs from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

According to Marathon County's Drug Free Communities Program, six Marathon County police departments are taking part in Takeback Day:

--Rothschild (211 Grand Ave, Rothschild).

--Kronenwetter (1582 Kronenwetter Dr, Mosinee).

--Wausau (515 Grand Ave, Wausau).

--Colby-Abbotsford (112 W Spruce St, Abbotsford).

--Marathon City (311 Walnut St, Marathon).

--Edgar (224 S 3rd Ave, Edgar).

What’s In…

--Unwanted or expired prescriptions & over-the-counter medications (people & pets).

--Pills dumped from original containers into zip-style bags.

--Blister packages are accepted without medications being removed.

--Liquids & creams in original containers inside zip-style bags.

--Inhalers are now accepted.

--Special emphasis on commonly abused medications, such as prescription painkillers, muscle relaxants and mood-altering medications (ex. depressants, anxiety, ADHD).

What’s Out…

For information on how to manage the items listed below, call the Marathon County Solid Waste Department: 1-877-270-3989.

--Needles, syringes, or IV bags – visit the Wisconsin DNR for registered sharps disposal locations at http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/HealthWaste/HouseholdSharps.html

--Personal care products.

--Vitamins & supplements.

--Medications from businesses such as clinics or group care facilities.

For more details on the drop-off events click here: http://doseofrealitywi.govv/drug-takeback/